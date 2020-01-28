NEW LOOK: $4M transformation of popular Coast venue

Tempt yourself with a range of delicious deserts and pastries at the Currumbin RSL. Photo: MEL BELANIC

Tempt yourself with a range of delicious deserts and pastries at the Currumbin RSL. Photo: MEL BELANIC

THE first 'course' of the Currumbin RSL redevelopment has been served up to the public with the opening of the new looking dining area.

As part of massive $4 million renovation, the club is transforming before members and patrons' eyes to meet the changing nature of the southern Gold Coast area.

Stage one of the redevelopment has involved the dining area with the repositioning of the kitchen and resizing of the function room.

Tweed Heads locals Gloria Collier and Lyn Borthistle enjoy the ambience of the newly renovated dining area at the Currumbin RSL. Pic: MEL BELANIC

Marketing and Communications Executive Manager Marc Thompson said the dining area allowed for patrons to enjoy more of the creek frontage and with bi-fold doors, this allowed the area to be opened up to allow for the outdoors to come inside.

"We have changed the flooring as well to have a more relaxed informal feel which is in keeping with our goal of casual dining," Mr Thompson said.

"We will still maintain table service for our evening dining and the change has allowed us to introduce a new menu as well.

The dining area of the Currumbin RSL has undergone a major renovation as part of a major redevelopment of the club. Pic: MEL BELANIC

"The next stage of the project involves the bar area which will open up the space with a large single bar servicing both the indoor and outdoor areas.

"The stone flooring with continue and we will have the same ability to open up to the deck which will really create a very relaxed casual atmosphere while being able to close it in should we need to due to weather."

Mr Thompson said the club had recognised the changing demographics in and around Currumbin and Palm Beach and it was important to be able to meet the demand, especially in dining.

The bar renovations are expected to be completed prior to Anzac Day which is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year for the club.