New-look museum opens today

A NEW exhibition highlighting the Tweed's connection between the land and Aboriginal culture opens today after months of construction.

Land, Life, Culture is the centrepiece of the new-look Tweed Regional Museum which includes refurbished and new displays at Murwillumbah.

Museum Director Judy Kean has encouraged locals to visit the exhibit to learn more about the cultural and natural history of the Tweed.

"There are so many stories to connect with and learn more about," Ms Kean said.

"The Tweed sits within one of the largest natural erosion calderas in the world, which formed following eruptions of the Wollumbin (Mount Warning) ancient shield volcano more than 20 million years ago.

"The exhibition reflects values recognised in the listing of Tweed landscapes as representing outstanding examples of major stages of the Earth's evolutionary history, ongoing geological and biological processes and exceptional biological diversity."

Ms Kean said interactive elements of the exhibition explored the landscape formation, place-based cultural stories and key species.

She said a number of components were designed specifically to inspire children to connect with the Tweed's natural environment.

"One of the most satisfying aspects of this project has been the opportunity to bring together different forms of knowledge and expertise and to explore how these could be reflected in one exhibition," she said.

"It's been a process of exchange and learning that has been a privilege to be part of, one that has certainly deepened my understanding and appreciation of the Tweed.

"We hope Land, Life, Culture takes visitors on a similar journey, one that will not only engage them in the exhibition but also enrich their understanding of this unique place.

"The display showcases the extraordinary richness and diversity of the Tweed, but it has been impossible to capture it all in the first stage of the project.

"We will continue to work on The Lab which, over the next six months, will evolve to offer visitors further opportunities to delve deep into a wealth of detailed information about the Tweed."

Stay up-to-date with museum program announcements by visiting museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Subscribe.

Funding from the NSW Government through the Restart and Heritage grant programs and a range of generous private sponsors, has enabled the Museum to complete this significant project.

Admission is free to Tweed Regional Museum, 2 Queensland Rd, Murwillumbah.

It's open 10am - 4pm Tuesday - Saturday.