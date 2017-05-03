New midwifery program opens in Tweed

NEW mothers can expect the best of care at the new Tweed Midwifery Group Practice.

Opened at the Tweed Hospital in March, the new model of midwifery care provides women the opportunity to be seen by the same midwife from their first antenatal visit right through their pregnancy, during birth and after they have returned home with their baby.

"This model of care is backed by very strong evidence for the benefits it brings to women and babies, and is a very exciting addition to The Tweed Hospital,” director of nursing and midwifery Susan Freiberg said.

"The benefits of this type of midwifery model lie in the continuity of care which enables the development of a relationship between a woman and her midwife throughout the pregnancy journey.”

The new service is the fourth of its kind to operate in the Northern New South Wales Health District.

The group is expected to have about 250 women each year use the program to help with their birth plan and post-birth care.

Referrals to the service can be made through a general practitioner or by self-referring by calling the Tweed Hospital Women's Care Unit on (07) 5506 7490.