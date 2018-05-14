Menu
Login
Telstra has rolled out its 3G and 4GX services in Burringbar.
Telstra has rolled out its 3G and 4GX services in Burringbar. Trevor Veale
News

New mobile phone tower for Burringbar

Rick Koenig
by
14th May 2018 4:28 PM

TELSTRA has rolled out a new high-speed mobile base station in Burringbar as part of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

The new tower, which provides access to Telstra's 3G and 4GX services, means Burringbar residents will no longer be frustrated by a lack of phone reception or poor internet speeds.

But the rollout doesn't come without controversy.

Last year Telstra met with around 80 Burringbar community members to discuss benefits and concerns about the tower, which was located close to residents.

Concerns included visual impacts and possible health implications from living near the tower.

Telstra later withdrew the proposal and moved the base station to a different location.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said the new mobile base station would provide new and improved coverage to the area and is among more than 650 towers being developed in Australia, with $25 million being invested into Northern NSW.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the new service would improve communications and safety for motorists and residents alike.

"Those frustrated with constant call drop outs and poor reception will really appreciate the improvements made to the network in this area,” he said.

blackspot burringbar mobile black spot telstra
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Here's a vegan feast a whole family will love

    Here's a vegan feast a whole family will love

    News Bombay Cricketers Club create a big vegan feast

    'Unfair' budget for the Tweed

    'Unfair' budget for the Tweed

    News Labor slams the 2018-19 Budget.

    Four-year-old with leukaemia fulfils garbage truck dreams

    Four-year-old with leukaemia fulfils garbage truck dreams

    News Solo Resource Recovery helped out a Coolangatta boy live his dream

    Sacked for dobbing in drink-driving boss

    Sacked for dobbing in drink-driving boss

    News Woman unfairly sacked after dobbing in drink-driving boss

    Local Partners