New mobile phone tower for Burringbar

TELSTRA has rolled out a new high-speed mobile base station in Burringbar as part of the Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program.

The new tower, which provides access to Telstra's 3G and 4GX services, means Burringbar residents will no longer be frustrated by a lack of phone reception or poor internet speeds.

But the rollout doesn't come without controversy.

Last year Telstra met with around 80 Burringbar community members to discuss benefits and concerns about the tower, which was located close to residents.

Concerns included visual impacts and possible health implications from living near the tower.

Telstra later withdrew the proposal and moved the base station to a different location.

Telstra Area General Manager Mike Marom said the new mobile base station would provide new and improved coverage to the area and is among more than 650 towers being developed in Australia, with $25 million being invested into Northern NSW.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the new service would improve communications and safety for motorists and residents alike.

"Those frustrated with constant call drop outs and poor reception will really appreciate the improvements made to the network in this area,” he said.