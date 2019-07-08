Menu
BOAT: Coast Guard Yeppoon tows camping couple back to shore.
New moon flips boat and leaves campers stranded

Meg Bolton
8th Jul 2019 10:42 AM
ROUGH seas kept most boaties ashore last week but that didn't mean they were safe from trouble, according to the Coast Guard Yeppoon report.

A new moon proved troublesome for two campers at Great Keppel Island when their anchored boat was flipped during high tide.

The boat had been rolled over and partly filled with sand.

They were able to empty the boat but were unable to restart the motor.

On Monday, July 1, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a request to assist a tinny that had been swamped overnight at Svendsens Beach.

A Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 1.45 pm, arrived on scene at 2.15 pm, took the campers on board and returned with the boat in tow at 3.20 pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

