New Murwillumbah business builds on tradition

Stevens Joinery owner Andrew Price with his staff at Murwillumbah

WITH several flourishing businesses under his belt, Tyalgum businessman Andrew Price has turned his attention a new local venture.

With his family, Mr Price - owner of Tyalgum General Store, Blast and Paint and The Australian Radio Towers Group - has purchased Steven's Joinery.

The Murwillumbah carpentry business has over 50 years carpentry experience, brining the number of people locally employed by Mr Price to over 80.

Bill Pope will join Steven's Joinery as its new new joinery division manager, and has 35 years timber joinery experience.

With the team's combined professional and carpentry experience, Steven's Joinery goal was to make a positive impact on the trades industry.

Mr Price said he would like to see the traditional craftsmanship of timber joinery remain alive in the region.

"(Timber joinery) is a great addition to your home and to know this is built by hand offers a personal touch,” Mr Price said.

"The attention to detail has been shown throughout the past of the company and this is our focus of service to continue on to both new and existing clients.”

Mr Price said Steven's Joinery Murwilllumbah premises are large and have the potential for growth.

Steven's Joinery modular kitchens cover all budgets, styles and designs, and come with the option of stone bench tops.

For any enquiries or further questions about Stevens Joinery products or services, please contact (02) 6672 12 19.