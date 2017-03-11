New Murwillumbah High principal gets set to innovate

NEW THINKING: Murwillumbah High School's new principal Peter Howes is determined to ensure his students are ready for the real world.

AT THE helm of one of the oldest schools in the Tweed stands a new leader in the relatively young Peter Howes.

Taking up his role as principal of Murwillumbah High in January, the 45-year-old former English and performing arts teacher does not take his role lightly.

"Murwillumbah High is such an integral part of the community,” Mr Howes said.

"It's quite remarkable how rich the history of this school is in this community and how warm people hold their association with Murwillumbah. I genuinely feel rather humbled and somewhat honoured to have custodianship at this point in time.”

While he acknowledges Google is an easy source of knowledge for students these days, it is how they go about it that matters for Mr Howes in his drive to ensure the school's 500-plus cohort is well prepared for life after graduation.

"It is a really exciting time in education,” he said.

"There is an enormous amount of reform and an enormous amount of new understanding about how we meet students' needs and build their capacities to be successful citizens in the modern world and gain employment into jobs that most of us have never imagined will ever exist.

"And so the focus that I would like the school to go on will be around building communication skills among the students, critical thinking, literacy and numeracy, and their ability to collaborate, which are all the key elements that make people very employable and successful in life.”

Mr Howes, a teacher of 23 years who comes from a leadership role at Rivers Secondary College - Richmond River High Campus at Lismore, said he was impressed by the wealth of talented staff and students at Murwillumbah.

A father of three primary school-aged daughters, Mr Howes said it was "incredibly powerful” for him to look at the school through a parent's eyes.

"I'm absolutely passionate about providing fantastic learning facilities that the kids feel really comfortable and engaged,” he said.

"The thing about public education is we are here for every student, it doesn't matter their background or their capability, we cater for every student and provide each of them with the best possible opportunity we can.”