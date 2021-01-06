New music from five artists on the Northern Rivers

The Northern Rivers has some truly talented musicians, and here are some of the best new releases from late last year.

Boring! – Franki Kaneur

Franki Kaneur has carved her niche in dark electro pop and Boring! continues that trend with some interesting twists. We’ve all heard a love song a million times before but Boring! seems to focus on wanting some excitement in a tepid romance. The instrumental bounces a lot more while Kaneur’s unique pitch pricks the ears enough to make the song stand out. The Byron Bay singer could be one of the next big things in 2021.

Mess I Made – Bronte Eve

If you can strip away all the instruments and harmonies from a song and still feel captivated, that song has something to it. Mess I Made is a raw ballad about human fallibility but this song feels like Bronte battling against herself for nearly four minutes of vulnerability. It’s chilling and Bronte’s voice is a serious weapon.

JESA – You Before Me

JESA’s debut single, You Before Me, is a joyful, upbeat empowering tune which will undoubtedly leave you feeling good. JESA’s influences of Maggie Rogers and Phoebe Bridges are evident here but JESA’s diverges into dance-pop territory with this track which is reminiscent of another indie pop sensation, Kita Alexander. A great first track from the Northern Rivers musician.

JPL – Close

Another month goes by and JPL releases another richly textured electro-pop dream track. One for fans of James Blake or maybe Chet Faker/Nick Murphy, Close is an intimate pop track which highlights Jo’s voice and interesting pitch. The sultry guitar adds a jazz club vibe for a sensual track.

Think Straight – Wharves

Wharves have been to Splendour in the Grass, supported the likes of Wolfmother and had airplay in the UK but Think Straight might be their best achievement. Self-produced from an old shed in Ballina, this track is ready for the masses but carries a definitive sound between old British Indie rock and a lighter edge, it should become the Lennox Head band’s calling card.