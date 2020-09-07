Menu
New mystery COVID cases emerge in NSW

by Staff Writers
7th Sep 2020 7:19 AM

 

Two of the COVID-19 cases announced in NSW yesterday have sparked concerns after authorities weren't able to link them to any known cluster.

NSW Health announced 10 new cases yesterday, with four locally acquired, four returned travellers in quarantine and two still under investigation.

These two mystery cases are a man in his 40s from Northern Sydney and a child from Western Sydney, with authorities scrambling to find the source of the infections.

NSW Health warned that COVID-19 "continues to circulate in the community" and urged residents to be vigilant.

Two Sydney schools were also forced to close for deep cleaning after students contracted the virus.

Two students at Kincoppal-Rose Bay School in Sydney's east tested positive to coronavirus, with one student at Lidcombe Public School in western Sydney also being infected.

Contact tracing is underway for both schools.

Follow our live coronavirus coverage below. 

 

 

Originally published as New mystery COVID cases emerge in NSW

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

