New North Coast MP reveals agenda

NEWLY elected to the Upper House, Dawn Walker will make her inaugural speech at NSW Parliament House on Wednesday, also International Women's Day.

The former Federal candidate for Richmond was chosen as the new Greens MP to replace Jan Barham, who retired due to an ongoing battle with depression.

"I've had a whirlwind couple of weeks being introduced to the parliament and processes and had some terrific conversation with Jan Barham on how I continue with her legacy,” Mrs Walker said.

Among priorities in her first term of parliament is to stop CSG in NSW, to discontinue State Government's logging agreements, to reduce cuts to TAFE and to lobby for koala habitat.

"PFC is also very concerning, that PFC contamination is being found across the state, and that will definitely be an issue when I will be taking great interest in,” Mrs Walker said.