New parternship aimed at helping junior players

A NEW partnership is expected to produce plenty of great moments on the netball court for Kingscliff players.

The Kingscliff Netball Club has signed a three year partnership deal with Southern Cross Credit Union.

The credit union has recently committed to Cudgen Headland Surf Club and a host of other Northern Rivers organisations through its Community Partnerships Program.

SCCU Community Sponsorship Specialist Cassie Nicole, said the credit union was delighted to announce their partnership with Kingscliff Netball Club.

“We are looking forward to continuing a strong relationship with KNC, a partnership that presents great opportunities for both organisations in our region,” she said.

Kingscliff Netball Club president Jaymie Hall said the partnership would allow the club to provide ongoing sporting development and education of members in all aspects of netball whilst jointly encouraging members to achieve their best within a supportive environment.

“The sponsorship money provided by SCCU will go a long way in ensuring a solid future for the Kingscliff Netball Club over the next three years and beyond,” she said.