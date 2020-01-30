New partnership with prestigious art school for the Tweed

A NEW partnership with National Art School will not only benefit art graduates but expand the horizons of the Tweed's creative minds.

The agreement with the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre in Murwillumbah will mean a graduate of the National Art School's Masters of Fine Art program can undertake a residency in the Tweed.

The graduate can also hold solo exhibition at the Gallery after the residency in the Tweed Regional Gallery's Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio.

‘The Gaze II 2018’, by Jacqueline Hennessy

The first recipient of the initiative is Jacqueline Hennessy who said winning was a "wonderful surprise" and an exciting way to conclude her studies.

"Being immersed in the creative energy of the studio and its uniquely inspired surrounds will provide me with the time and space to engage in a period of intensely focused research aimed at extending and expanding my studio practice," she said.

"The opportunity to exhibit my work at the Friends Gallery next year is truly invaluable."

Ms Hennessy will start her residency soon and then present a solo exhibition from March 2021.

‘How to disappear completely 2019’, by Jacqueline Hennessy

Tweed Regional Gallery director Susi Muddiman said the partnership was inspired by Margaret Olley, who was a National Art school graduate.

"Olley graduated from the prestigious art school, known then as East Sydney Technical College, in 1945 and went on to have her first solo exhibition in 1948," Ms Muddiman said.

"Residencies and solo exhibitions are significant milestones for any artist. By partnering with the National Art School, the Tweed Regional Gallery will play a pivotal role in these milestones for the very best of the emerging artists in New South Wales."

Ms Muddiman said the aim was to have a dynamic program that would celebrate Olley's legacy, her dedication to painting and her generous mentoring of emerging artists.

"We are thrilled to connect audiences to new work and new artists," she said.

Interested NAS MFA graduates must apply and applications are assessed by a panel of representatives from each partner organisation.