UNVEILING: 11th intake National Service chairman Tony van Sleeuwen, Kingscliff RSL president Brian Vickery, Justine Elliot MP and retired Colonel Russell Maddalena
News

New plaques unveiled at Tweed walkway

11th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

RICHMOND MP Justine Elliot has introduced two new RSL plaque dedications honouring National Service and Operation Tamar on Murphys Road Memorial Walk in Kingscliff.

There are 26 commemorative plaques along the walkway which have been provided by either the RSL, government grants or through private donations.

Eight of the commemorative plaques have been presented by local schools.

"I applaud the RSL and in particular Mr Brian Vickery President of Kingscliff sub branch, for constantly reminding us of our history and the importance of the plaques,” Mrs Elliot said.

"The RSL have done an outstanding job in maintaining the momentum by continually approaching schools, seeking interest in future plaques and seeking sponsors.

"Well done Kingscliff RSL, like all servicemen and women you have undertaken this task with great dedication and I thank you for your great work.”

Mrs Elliot acknowledged the work done by residents Ivan McKay and the late Mavis Gilmore who worked hard to get the project started.

The purpose of the walkway was so residents of the nearby Womin Bay Nursing Home could be wheeled to or walked across to view the ocean.

It was built along an existing path for beach access or walking their dogs.

"I'd also like to acknowledge the role that the Department of Veteran's Affairs plays in supporting the claims for plaques and assisting grant applications where possible,” Mrs Elliot said.

"I would also like to note the contribution of the Tweed Shire Council in ensuring the walkway remains cleared and tidy and the viewing platform remains in good condition.”

