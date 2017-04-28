New police station will not cause others to close: Tweed MP

COMMIT: Local MP Geoff Provest has no plans to close any of the Tweed's police stations.

STATE MP Geoff Provest has moved to ease concerns that the opening of the new Tweed police station could cost other parts of the shire their local outpost.

Responding to reports that surfaced on social media that Kingscliff Police Station will close when the new Wharf St facility opens at Tweed Heads, Mr Provest dismissed the suggestion and said there had been no discussions at government level.

"Absolutely not,” he told the Tweed Daily News.

"There hasn't been any discussions about that.

"When there was talk of it once before - and this was a number of years ago - it was to do with an Aboriginal land claim on it, but there's been nothing since.

"It will take a while to settle into the new station and work out staff levels and those sorts of matters, but that is still some way off.”

Mr Provest said construction on the new building was progressing and the facility was on track for a September completion.

He said community open days at the new police station - which is worth $25.2million - were planned ahead of its official opening.