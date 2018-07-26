New Potager chef cooks up a feast for BEATS Awards

FOOD PREP: Potager chef Ryan Severn harvests fruit and vegetables from the gardens around the restaurant.

FOOD PREP: Potager chef Ryan Severn harvests fruit and vegetables from the gardens around the restaurant. Scott Powick

RECOGNISED as one of the Tweed's best restaurants, Potager - A Kitchen Garden in Carool, continues to go above and beyond to bring the highest-quality food to its customers.

This commitment to perfection has earned Potager a place on the 2018 Business Excellence Awards Tweed Shire (BEATS) People's Choice Award short-list, which will be announced at the Gala Dinner on July 28 at Seagulls Club.

We chat to Potager owner Peter Burr about his restaurant:

What does it mean to be nominated for the 2018 BEATS People's Choice Award?

Being recognised by your customers is everything.

After all, without them we wouldn't exist.

So many of them have told us they have voted for us - of course we hope to win but being one of the 10 finalists is already a great achievement.

Potager has won BEATS in the past, what did being recognised for your achievements mean for your business?

Our BEATS award for Excellence in Dining certainly raised our profile in the community and along with other awards we have won we use these accolades in our marketing and promotion initiatives.

They really help to build your business.

What does it mean to you to be a part of the Tweed Shire business community?

There's something quite special about businesses in the Tweed. We're all passionate about this beautiful part of the world we live in and we like to support each other.

We buy locally wherever possible and many of the people we buy from dine at Potager.

People really do care about the success of your business and that is quite rare in today's world.

Is there anything new and exciting happening at Potager?

There's always something new at Potager.

We've recently had a new Chef Ryan join us and he has been a great addition to the team, having worked on our new menu, which of course still has our most popular dish, our Peruvian Sudado de Pescado Fish Stew.

It's been on every menu since we opened.

Location: 502 Carool Rd, Carool.

Contact: (07) 5590 7403

Info: www.potager.com.au