Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Health Minister Brad Hazzard inspected Pottsville's new Ambulance station.
Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Health Minister Brad Hazzard inspected Pottsville's new Ambulance station. Scott Powick
Health

New Pottsville facility nears completion

Rick Koenig
by
11th Jul 2019 1:07 PM

POTTSVILLE's first ambulance station is set to be operational within months as construction of the $6 million facility nears completion.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest joined Health Minister Brad Hazzard and local paramedics yesterday to inspect the new station.

"This ambulance station has been designed to meet the needs of the local Pottsville community and surrounds, with valuable input from NSW Ambulance paramedics,” Mr Provest said.

"This means our paramedics will receive the vital support they need to meet the local demand for emergency medical care for years to come.”

The new Pottsville station includes parking for up to four emergency ambulance vehicles, logistics and storage areas, relief accommodation, staff parking and a loading bay for deliveries.

The next steps include an internal fit out and operations check by NSW Ambulance, ahead of the station starting operation in the coming months.

Mr Hazzard said the construction of the Pottsville Ambulance Station was a significant milestone.

"The development of the Pottsville Ambulance Station has come a long way in the last 10 months thanks to the efforts of Geoff Provest together with local paramedics, culminating in this milestone today,” Mr Hazzard said.

"This shows how the Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration Program is delivering critical infrastructure to support our highly trained paramedics responding to locals in need of emergency care.

"The program is the biggest transformation of NSW Ambulance infrastructure in rural and regional areas in the organisation's history.”

ambulance brad hazzard paramedics pottsville tweed tweed mp geoff provest
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Treat students like you would treat customers

    premium_icon Treat students like you would treat customers

    News Reporting on the performance of institutions as well as student's overall experience should be conducted according to one business leader

    Family loses millions in alleged Ponzi scheme

    premium_icon Family loses millions in alleged Ponzi scheme

    Crime Alleged Ponzi scheme sees Tweed family lose $2.725m

    Airbnbs driving residents out of Tweed

    premium_icon Airbnbs driving residents out of Tweed

    Council News ’Parties until all hours’: Airbnbs targeted in crackdown

    Bakery king's incredible survival after jet ski accident

    premium_icon Bakery king's incredible survival after jet ski accident

    News Business titan has cheated death after breaking his back