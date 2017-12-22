New principal for Pacific Coast

PACIFIC Coast Christian School has welcomed a new principal ahead of next year's school calender.

Relocating from Victoria, Darren Dick was selected from several strong candidates to lead the Christian school in its next phase of growth.

Mr Dick said he was up for the challenge of leading the school into its next chapter of education.

"I have taught in the frozen Arctic and in the Sahara,” Mr Dick said.

"I've been chased by bears and jumped out of planes.

"I've been on many adventures in learning, and hope to nurture adventure and joy of learning at Pacific Coast.

"Though for all my adventures, I have learned that real abundance comes from experiencing the Kingdom of God within.”

The school's director of advancement, Bil Ghali, said the 400 students, staff and community were looking forward to having their new principal and the lessons he will teach them.

"When you meet Darren, he seems a softly spoken deeply spiritual man,” Mr Ghali said.

"Darren was born into a working class Canadian family. He didn't have a religious upbringing, so he easily identifies with non-religious people.

"As an adult, Darren became a Christian and found what he describes as peace, serenity, love and acceptance.”

Darren is married to Australian Josephine. They have three children.