VIDEO: New promises at Mt Warning Eco Village

PICTURESQUE: Drone aerial view of the Mt Warning Eco Village at Mt Burrell, tucked away behind the Mt Warning General Store. INSET: The entry gate to the property.

A SHARED-living community has been launched adjacent to the collapsed Bhula Bhula Intentional Community on Kyogle Rd, at Mt Burrell.

Mt Warning Eco Village, which has a contract to purchase the adjacent Bhula Bhula site, is marketed on Facebook and via regular tours as an idyllic 3,500 acre property boasting sections of the Tweed River and Byrrill Creek, as well as dams.

Entry to the Mt Burrell Eco Village on Kyogle Rd, nearby the Warning General store. Alina Rylko

Under its central slogan: "Make no mistake, these aren't your daddy's hippy communes", "Do no Harm' is the fundamental rule of the community.".

The possibility of water drilling, off-grid power generation, communal gardens and a community centre are also advertised.

Tweed Shire Council director of planning, Vince Connell, has confirmed there have been "no complaints received to date warranting council compliance action at this new estate".