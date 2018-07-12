Menu
Dom Pirlo from the Mooball Pub
News

New publican pours first beers as iconic pub reopens

Aisling Brennan
by
12th Jul 2018 3:40 PM

THE beer is flowing once more at the iconic 85-year-old Victory Hotel in Mooball.

The shock closure of the pub in March left many people reminiscing on social media about how they'd miss stopping in for a drink with friends.

But new manager Dom Pirlo said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to reopen the Victory Hotel, having grown up in the area.

"There's so much history here, my uncle and father used to drink here,” Mr Pirlo said.

"It's an iconic pub.

"It brings you back to the good old days. It's friendly, laid back and very relaxing.

"It's a meeting place moreso than a pub.”

While he'd never actually poured a beer up until two weeks ago, Mr Pirlo said he had taken to his new role like "a duck to water”.

CHEERS: Dom Pirlo has taken over the reigns and reopened the once popular Mooball Pub.
"I care about the pub, I don't think it's been cared for in a very long time,” he said.

"I've never worked in a pub before.

"But I've been a duck to water with this place. I'm used to being thrown in the deep end.

"I was a senior manager at Coles for 20 years and I had three Blockbusters for 20 years.

"I'm here for the locals and the tourists alike, and welcome any suggestions.”

The kitchen, which will also reopen this weekend under chef Alan Rose, will serve dinner on Fridays and Saturdays and lunch on Sundays.

"I'm wanting to use the beer garden a lot more and the tennis (courts) for maybe concerts and movie nights,” Mr Pirlo said.

"I'm trying to bring more families to the pub.

"We're opening the rooms soon. I'm trying to open before Splendour in the Grass.”

Mr Pirlo said he was looking forward to welcoming the community back into the local watering hole.

"It's a great place for visitors and residents to come down and enjoy the surrounds,” he said.

Tweed Daily News

