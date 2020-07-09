New border passes: Everything you need to know

Travellers can now apply for the new border pass that will allow them entry into Queensland from noon on Friday. This is what you need to know.

QUEENSLANDERS and travellers can now apply for the new border pass that will allow them entry into Queensland when borders reopen from noon on Friday.

The border will be reopened to all travellers from states except COVID-ravaged Victoria.

Any person travelling from another state (expect Victoria) may enter Queensland subject to completing and signing a border declaration and guarantee to present for a COVID-19 test if they develop symptoms.

Anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days must not enter Queensland, unless they are a Queensland resident returning home who will be subject to government directed quarantine, or a person entering to perform an essential activity listed in the Chief Health Officer's Border Direction.

"If eligible to enter, you should complete the border pass declaration in advance and allow extra travel time," police wrote in a statement.

A border pass can be obtained at https://www.qld.gov.au/border-pass/queensland-border-declaration-pass-july-10.

Police remain at border closures in Coolangatta due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Pics Adam Head

Queensland police have already warned of 'congestion, inconvenience and delays' and Tweed Heads police warn of potential 20km traffic jams.

With thousands of motorists expected to be travelling into Queensland, Tweed/Byron Police Commander, Superintendent Dave Roptell appealed to drivers to be patient and prepared for a heavily delayed journey.

"If you are choosing to cross the border in the next 72-hours, please be aware we anticipate there will be extensive delays at the major checkpoints - these delays could be more than a couple of hours, with queues potentially up to 20km long," he said.

"We are working with our counterparts over the border to ensure as smooth a transition to the new border pass system as possible, but we understand this will take time to work through.

"If you do not need to cross the border on Friday, we are asking you to delay your travel for a couple of days to allow for the large influx of traffic to flow through the checkpoints.

"If you do decide to cross the border, make sure you are well prepared - have some snacks and water in the car, stop off at a rest stop or coastal town for a pit stop and bathroom break before piling into the car.

"It will be a long journey, so we are asking drivers to please be patient. Always drive to the conditions, don't speed to try and get to your destination sooner, don't have any distractions around you while behind the wheel, and as always - do not drink or drug drive," Supt Roptell said.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Dave Roptell addresses the media about the impending border changes outside the Tweed Heads Police station on July 9. Photo: Jessica Lamb

Tweed/Byron police are also reminding holiday-makers coming to popular tourist destinations such as Byron Bay, Bangalow, Ballina and Suffolk Park to adhere to social distancing guidelines and follow current NSW Public Health Orders.

"We are not out of the danger zone yet," Supt Roptell said.

"With thousands of NSW residents now able to travel across the state, we are seeing a massive influx of visitors to our popular coastal spots.

"Police are continuing to conduct high-visibility patrols in and around the busy strips and ensuring locals and tourists alike are following the current rules.

"Public gathering restrictions, restaurant, cafe and pub limits and the 4 sqm rule are still in place - and of course, if you have any symptoms, go and get tested," Supt Roptell said.

Queensland Border Declaration Passes need to be renewed every seven days.

