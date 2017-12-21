New recruits hit the Tweed's beat

New Tweed/Byron LAC recruits Brittany Griffiths, Cameron McDonald, Cori Pateman, Jared Grzelak and Leon Wood during their first day on the job at Tweed Heads Police Station on Tuesday.

FIVE new recruits fresh out of the Goulburn Police Academy began their career with the Tweed/Byron LAC on Tuesday.

Hailing from as far afield as Nelson Bay, Newcastle and Tamworth, the probationary constables include Brittany Griffiths, Cameron McDonald, Cori Pateman, Jared Grzelak and Leon Wood.

Const Grzelak said there were plenty of nerves surrounding their first days on the job after a gruelling stint at the academy.

"It was good fun but definitely a lot of hard work,” he said.

Const Wood said he wanted to become a police officer to give something back to the community.

"I was in a job where I was basically just helping one person (the boss),” he said.

"I just wanted to do something a lot more substantial.”

He said Superintendent Wayne Starling had been "absolutely fantastic” and supportive in his family's transition to the Tweed.

Const Pateman said after a positive experience with police in dealing with a domestic violence situation, she was inspired to don the uniform and help others.

Supt Starling said he was "really excited” to have the five new recruits on board, who will initially be based out of Tweed Heads Police Station.

"They're going to make a significant difference to our command,” he said.

"They're dedicated, they're energetic, they're passionate about policing.”