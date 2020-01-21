New refuge for pregnant women in crisis

Yahweh House founder Corinne Pennay has established a refuge for pregnant teens and women who don’t want an abortion. Photo: MEL BELANIC.

Yahweh House founder Corinne Pennay has established a refuge for pregnant teens and women who don’t want an abortion. Photo: MEL BELANIC.

A SAFE home for pregnant women in crisis will open soon for locals from the Gold Coast and Tweed.

Yahweh House is believed to be the only one of its kind in the region and it will provide refuge for pregnant teens and women who do not want an abortion.

Founder Corinne Pennay said the home would be opened on the Tweed and others would be set up on the Gold Coast in the near future.

“We will take in pregnant women caught up in domestic violence, homelessness or without any support,” she said.

“We will give them an option to abortion. We’re not saying, ‘Don’t have an abortion’, but we are here if they need care and support if they don’t want an abortion.

“A lot of babies are losing their lives, and mums and dads are getting hurt because there is no option for them,” she said. “This home could be that option.”

Mrs Pennay said Yawheh House would be staffed by volunteers, including midwives, who would provide care, meals, counselling, take them to doctors’ appointments and connect them to any services they needed during pregnancy and after their babies were born.

“I have looked everywhere and there is nothing that I can find like this on the Gold Coast or Tweed,” she said. “There is no accommodation for only pregnant women, a lot of support but no accommodation.”

Mrs Pennay and former midwife Carol Meyer have been working on the project for more than a year and a local donor has offered to pay for a bond and rental on a house for a year.

They are looking for a house near the Tweed Hospital and other services.

Mrs Pennay is no newcomer to helping women in distress: She ran Sarah’s Daughters on the Tweed for three years, a ministry to women in prison which also supported local refuges.

“I’ve seen a lot of girls and women go through stuff,” she said simply.

“Our heart is for healing for the community and we recently hosted a Purple Heart Day at Jack Evans Harbour as a celebration of infants who had lost their lives.

“There were lots of tears.”

The mother of four of her own children has also been a foster carer for 18 years of numerous babies and children, as well as high-priority teenagers.

Yahweh House is registered as a charity and all donations are tax-deductible. For more details, phone 0434 671 101 or visit yahwehhouse.com.au.