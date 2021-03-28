New restrictions for entering NSW from Brisbane

Anyone entering New South Wales who has been in Brisbane since March 11 will need to fill out a border declaration form. (AAP Image - Julian Andrews).

In response to the latest cases of COVID-19 detected in the Brisbane community, hospitals in Northern NSW Local Health District are restricting entry for visitors who have been in the Greater Brisbane area.

Anyone who has been in the council areas of Brisbane City, Moreton Bay Regional, Ipswich City, Logan City and Redland City since 11 March will not be permitted to enter a health facility in Northern NSW.

Visitor screening and temperature checking are in place across the District.

Please continue to seek medical care as usual.

People entering NSW from Queensland who have been in Brisbane City Council or Moreton Bay Regional Council since 11 March 2021 must avoid non-essential visits to hospitals and residential aged care facilities and disability residential care services across NSW until further notice.

People who have been in the two areas who work in hospitals, residential aged care facilities and disability residential care services should check with their employer, monitor the Queensland Health website for further advice, and use masks when at work.

“We acknowledge these restrictions may inconvenience our community, but they are a necessary and temporary measure to minimise any risk of transmission among our vulnerable patient population,” NNSWLHD Chief Executive Wayne Jones said.

Anyone entering NSW by any means who has been in Brisbane City Council or Moreton Bay Regional Council areas since March 11 is required to complete a declaration form, which includes confirmation of whether they have visited any venues of high concern (listed as ‘close contact venues’ on the Queensland Health website).

This information is important to help NSW Health contact them if required.

Other arrivals to NSW from Queensland, particularly those who have been in the Brisbane City Council or Moreton Bay Regional Council areas, are asked to be vigilant for symptoms, regularly check the Queensland Health website for updates and immediately follow the public health advice.

“Please come forward for testing at one of the clinics in Northern NSW if you have any COVID-19 symptoms, however mild, or have been advised to get tested by NSW or Queensland Health,” Mr Jones said.