New device's data reveals our waterways rubbish breakdown

The Seabin Foundation COO Mahi Paquette with Seabin Foundation's CEO Pete Ceglinski, Member for Richmond Justine Elliot and NSW Shadow Minister for the Environment Kate Washington with a seabin that will collect marine litter from the Tweed Marina earlier this year. Photo: Scott Powick

FOAM pieces were the most collected item in the first Seabin installed at the Tweed Marina.

The Seabin Foundation installed the device in March as part of a project that focuses on removing plastic waste from oceans and rivers.

The smart tech found food packaging and microplastics were the second most collected items in the bin, while cigarette butts came in next.

An estimated 4549 pieces of plastic have been collected over a period of three and a half months.

Tweed River Charter Operators Association vice-president Ian Berge, who also operates the family business Berger Houseboat Holidays. said the Seabin had been a talking point down at the marina.

"It is amazing seeing all the microplastics that it collects that you just don't realise are there floating around," he said.

"Every little thing we do to help our environment is a thumbs-up from us."

Seabin Foundation's Mahi Paquette said: " 'The Pollution Index' helps create an ongoing flow of real data from local Seabins around the world, so communities can track their efforts, such as avoiding single-use items or plastic bag bans".

"This is beneficial to the health of their marine environment, which in turn benefits health and tourism. "

She said that being able to install the first Seabin in Tweed Heads was key to creating meaningful impact.