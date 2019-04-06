Menu
Login
Coolangatta-Tweed begin their season this afternoon.
Coolangatta-Tweed begin their season this afternoon. Robert Scoverski
Rugby Union

New season begins for Baa Baas

Michael Doyle
by
6th Apr 2019 9:00 AM

RUGBY UNION: The Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians begin their season campaign in Division Three of the Gold Coast Rugby Union at home this afternoon.

The Barbarians will play at Palm Beach Currumbin Oval, against the Helensvale Hogs at 1.30pm (Queensland time) after a disrupted pre-season.

Coach Leon Darmody said he was hoping his side could play a smart brand of rugby, with an attacking mind set.

"I want to see our back-line stay alive in attack and we will be vigilant in our defence,” Darmody said.

"Given the type of weather we must adapt to ground conditions as well.”

While the club has had a less than ideal pre-season, Darmody said he was confident in his side's ability.

"We have had a very disrupted lead up... we just need to meld as a team,” he said.

coolangatta tweed barbarians gold coast rugby union
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Green light for master plan

    Green light for master plan

    Council News A PATH has been cleared to proceed with the next step of developing the Murwillumbah region

    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Ratepayer forking out huge bill for waste contamination

    Council News The cost of not putting rubbish in the correct bin

    Students taking valuable lessons at Kingscliff TAFE

    Students taking valuable lessons at Kingscliff TAFE

    News Students experience the Tweed through TAFE learning

    Budget misses those struggling

    Budget misses those struggling

    News Newstart allowance a big issue for leading non-for-profit