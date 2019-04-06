New season begins for Baa Baas

RUGBY UNION: The Coolangatta-Tweed Barbarians begin their season campaign in Division Three of the Gold Coast Rugby Union at home this afternoon.

The Barbarians will play at Palm Beach Currumbin Oval, against the Helensvale Hogs at 1.30pm (Queensland time) after a disrupted pre-season.

Coach Leon Darmody said he was hoping his side could play a smart brand of rugby, with an attacking mind set.

"I want to see our back-line stay alive in attack and we will be vigilant in our defence,” Darmody said.

"Given the type of weather we must adapt to ground conditions as well.”

While the club has had a less than ideal pre-season, Darmody said he was confident in his side's ability.

"We have had a very disrupted lead up... we just need to meld as a team,” he said.