New service could save hundreds on power bills

Tweed MP Geoff Provest says households can now save on gas with minimal effort.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest says households can now save on gas with minimal effort. Cade Mooney

TWEED MP Geoff Provest says households in the Tweed can now save potentially hundreds of dollars a year on their gas bills due to an expansion of the NSW Government's popular Energy Switch service.

Mr Provest said households across the local community could benefit from the expanded offering.

"Winter has arrived and what better time is it to compare gas and electricity plans,” he said.

"It takes only minutes and could slash your energy bills.

"Energy Switch helps ease the cost of living for families by putting the power back in their hands so they can find the best deal.”

Mr Provest said around 7000 households across NSW have made a switch on their electricity bills, identifying close to $3 million in annual savings since the free service launched in November 2018.

He said the average saving was $435.

"Energy Switch works by using a customer's latest energy e-bill and comparing it with every retailer in NSW before presenting the top three plans available,” Mr Provest said.

"If a switch is requested, Service NSW will inform the energy provider and do the heavy lifting for the customer by making the switch for them.”

Energy Switch is accessible online or by visiting any Service NSW Centre.

It can be accessed at https://energyswitch.service.nsw.gov.au/