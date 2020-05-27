New sightings of missing Victorian campers

Two friends who went missing in Victoria's high country in March may have been sighted two days after one of them last made radio contact, police say.

Two friends who went missing in Victoria's high country in March may have been sighted two days after one of them last made radio contact, police say.

Two friends who went missing in Victoria's high country may have been spotted another three times in the days after one of them last made radio contact.

The potential sightings are among fresh clues in the disappearance of Russell Hill, 74, and his friend Carol Clay, 73, who went missing in the Wonnangatta Valley area in March.

The pair has not been heard from since March 20, when Mr Hill made radio contact from a cattle station in the valley in the Victorian Alps.

It was earlier established that Mr Hill had left his Drouin home on March 19 for a camping trip along the Dargo River in Victoria's northeast and planned to leave the region on March 26.

Ms Clay, meanwhile, had told friends she was going away for a few days and expected to be home by March 28 or 29.

Mr Hill's white Toyota Landcruiser was found with minor fire damage at their burnt campsite near Dry River Creek Track in the valley on March 21, but an examination of the scene by arson chemists was inconclusive.

A DJI Mavic drone owned by Mr Hill has not yet been recovered.

Victoria Police say they have now received reports of three sightings of an older person or older couple in the region, but have been unable to establish whether they were Mr Hill or Ms Clay.

An older lady was spotted at a long drop toilet at Black Snake Creek on March 22.

An older couple was also seen driving out from Blake Snake Creek Hut on March 22, with the woman wearing lipstick and looking out of place.

An older couple was also seen near the Eaglevale River crossing and campsite on March 22.

"Police would like to speak with anyone who was in those areas on that date in the hope they can determine whether the couple was Russell and Carol," a statement released on Tuesday evening says.

Detectives have also established Mr Hill had been camping alone in the area of the King Billy and Bluff Track between March 11 and 13, where he was driving his Toyota and had his drone with him.

They want to speak with anyone who was in the area, along with people who visited Howitt Plains and Zeka Spur Track on March 19 or 20, and the Wonnangatta Valley and Wonnangatta Station between March 20 and 24.

"This is so police can eliminate people and vehicles from their extensive investigation," the force said.

Detectives believe the friends travelled up through Heyfield and Licola, then into the Wonnangatta Valley in Mr Hill's car.

"It is still yet to be determined whether their disappearance is suspicious," police said.

Originally published as New sightings of missing Victorian campers