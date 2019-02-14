Menu
Login
NEW RECRUIT: Tweed Heads Bowls Club are thrilled to have Kirra Bourke join their ranks.
NEW RECRUIT: Tweed Heads Bowls Club are thrilled to have Kirra Bourke join their ranks. Michael Dolye
Sport

New signing impresses club

Michael Doyle
by
14th Feb 2019 7:29 AM

BOWLS: Kirra Bourke has only played one game for Tweed Heads, but she is already impressing her new club.

Kirra is Tweed Heads Bowls Club's newest recruit, as the club aims to secure its future at the top of the Premier League Queensland.

The 16-year-old is the current ladies singles under-18 national champion and is the youngest woman to very represent Victoria in their open state side.

Now residing in Tweed Heads, the junior champion said she was thrilled to be playing for the club.

"It is a really good club,” she said.

"It is very big and everyone seems very nice.

"I am looking forward to my future with the club.”

One match into her Tweed career and the former Victorian representative already has her sights set on achieving big things at the club.

She said her first aim was to crack the club's top tier side and establish herself as a prominent member of the team.

She said her personal aim for 2019 was to win the prestigious Junior Golden Nugget, held at Tweed Heads.

"All under-18 players across Australia come to play this event,” she said.

"You have to nominate to play and they select players based on their credentials.”

Tweed Heads manager of bowls Wayne Turley said the club was thrilled to have signed Kirra this season.

"We are developing and changing our culture at the club,” he said.

"We hope she brings a different culture to us.

"Having an under-18 champion join the club is big thing for us.”

bowls queensland kirra bourke premier league bowls tweed heads tweed heads bowls club
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Proposal for carparks to become refuge

    Proposal for carparks to become refuge

    News Sheltering the homeless in unused carparks is one way to help people living on the street in winter, according to a charity leader.

    • 14th Feb 2019 7:34 AM
    Labor's pledge to fix Tweed roads

    Labor's pledge to fix Tweed roads

    Politics Spreading funds across the state a key priority for opposition

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Labor pledges $5000 a year for school committees

    Politics The financial promise is aimed at helping school committees.

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Medical staff 'anxious' over new hospital site

    Health Hospital staff morale is down due to possible site relocation.