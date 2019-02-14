New signing impresses club

NEW RECRUIT: Tweed Heads Bowls Club are thrilled to have Kirra Bourke join their ranks.

BOWLS: Kirra Bourke has only played one game for Tweed Heads, but she is already impressing her new club.

Kirra is Tweed Heads Bowls Club's newest recruit, as the club aims to secure its future at the top of the Premier League Queensland.

The 16-year-old is the current ladies singles under-18 national champion and is the youngest woman to very represent Victoria in their open state side.

Now residing in Tweed Heads, the junior champion said she was thrilled to be playing for the club.

"It is a really good club,” she said.

"It is very big and everyone seems very nice.

"I am looking forward to my future with the club.”

One match into her Tweed career and the former Victorian representative already has her sights set on achieving big things at the club.

She said her first aim was to crack the club's top tier side and establish herself as a prominent member of the team.

She said her personal aim for 2019 was to win the prestigious Junior Golden Nugget, held at Tweed Heads.

"All under-18 players across Australia come to play this event,” she said.

"You have to nominate to play and they select players based on their credentials.”

Tweed Heads manager of bowls Wayne Turley said the club was thrilled to have signed Kirra this season.

"We are developing and changing our culture at the club,” he said.

"We hope she brings a different culture to us.

"Having an under-18 champion join the club is big thing for us.”