‘New South Wall’ featured in quirky new Lamb Australia ad

It's January and a new Lamb Australia ad has been unveiled, and this year the TV spotlight is on the NSW/Queensland border.

In the ad, it's 2031 and big walls have been erected at state borders.

Division between states has escalated to new heights and a once united nation is separated by a great wall, towering over every state border.

However, this un-Australian division can't last forever as the great unification of Australia is sparked by an irresistible scent coming through a crack in the wall.

In the ad, a man on the NSW side smells a piece of lamb cooked on the Queensland side, and somehow he manages to break through, starting a wave across the country.

The video is Australian Lamb's annual summer campaign, which launched Monday, showing the country uniting over lamb - and laughs - after a year that has seen Aussies more divided than ever.

Something the Tweed and Northern Rivers communities' can really relate to.

Building on the 'Share the Lamb' brand platform, the campaign reflects upon 2020 as a pivotal time in our history where, for the first time, Australia was physically distanced due to the pandemic.

MLA Domestic Market Manager, Graeme Yardy, said the campaign showcases Aussie lamb in a topical yet lighthearted way, reflecting on what was an unprecedented and extremely challenging year for all Australians.

"2020 has been a year that has really tested the Australian spirit. For the first time in our history, hard borders between states challenged how we stay connected as individuals and as a country," Mr Yardy said.

"As a brand that celebrates unity, in this year's campaign, we wanted to reinforce that as a nation we are always stronger together. Our hope for 2021 will be that the virtual get-togethers of the last 12 months will be replaced with family and friends enjoying each other's company and sharing an Aussie lamb barbie, the most delicious meal of all."