New state-of-the-art TAFE to be built in Murwillumbah

A NEW $3.5 million state-of-the-art TAFE will be built in Murwillumbah.

In today's state budget, the NSW Government allocated $3.449 million towards a TAFE Connected Learning Centre (CLC) which will offer tailored courses aimed to fill trade gaps in Murwillumbah and the Tweed region.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the announcement was "an absolute game changer”.

"The CLC model, like the one already operating in Tenterfield, offers greater access for students to teaching staff and high-quality educational resources right on their doorstep,” he said.

"Each CLC has been custom designed to utilise modern, digitally-enabled technologies, such as simulations and virtual reality experiences, to offer you a wider range of choices, more accessible, practical training, and flexible learning.”

Mr George said the investment would go "hand in hand” with yesterday's announcement of 100,000 free TAFE apprenticeships, which are set to start next month.

He said the apprenticeships would ensure there is a "strong pipeline of skilled workers across the state”.