Menu
Login
The current Tafe in Murwillumbah.
The current Tafe in Murwillumbah. John Gass
News

New state-of-the-art TAFE to be built in Murwillumbah

Rick Koenig
by
19th Jun 2018 1:23 PM

A NEW $3.5 million state-of-the-art TAFE will be built in Murwillumbah.

In today's state budget, the NSW Government allocated $3.449 million towards a TAFE Connected Learning Centre (CLC) which will offer tailored courses aimed to fill trade gaps in Murwillumbah and the Tweed region.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the announcement was "an absolute game changer”.

"The CLC model, like the one already operating in Tenterfield, offers greater access for students to teaching staff and high-quality educational resources right on their doorstep,” he said.

"Each CLC has been custom designed to utilise modern, digitally-enabled technologies, such as simulations and virtual reality experiences, to offer you a wider range of choices, more accessible, practical training, and flexible learning.”

Mr George said the investment would go "hand in hand” with yesterday's announcement of 100,000 free TAFE apprenticeships, which are set to start next month.

He said the apprenticeships would ensure there is a "strong pipeline of skilled workers across the state”.

lismore mp thomas george murwillumbah state budget 2018 tafe
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Maintenance starts on one of Tweed's most popular bridges

    Maintenance starts on one of Tweed's most popular bridges

    News Traffic delays will be kept to a minimum as essential maintenance on Boyds Bay Bridge begins

    • 19th Jun 2018 4:45 PM
    Explosives seized as police raid Tweed bikies

    Explosives seized as police raid Tweed bikies

    Breaking More than 40 police worked in an sting targeting gang members.

    • 19th Jun 2018 4:07 PM
    Tweed Hospital sees spike in emergency department patients

    Tweed Hospital sees spike in emergency department patients

    News Data reveals an increase patients are presenting to ED

    • 19th Jun 2018 3:39 PM
    Budget funds upgrades to schools in Kingscliff, Tweed Heads

    Budget funds upgrades to schools in Kingscliff, Tweed Heads

    News $1.9 million allocated for major upgrades at four schools

    Local Partners