New Tweed cafe showcases region's produce

A CAFE which showcases the best of the region's produce in a relaxing setting has opened in Tweed Heads South.

Located on the Sullivan family's 200 acres at Pioneer Country, the Verandah Cafe is the latest initiative by manager Sarah Robinson, who is a fourth generation family member.

The business is well known in the Tweed for its black Angus cattle and wedding functions.

Ms Robinson said her inspiration to open the cafe came after spending 20 years abroad in China.

"I came back and saw the Tweed with fresh eyes, we have this beautiful raw ingredient of a place, we have this fertile soil and there's an emerging foodie scene," she said.

"I try to showcase local produce by using Tweed pumpkins, bananas, local coffee, we're trying to highlight the flavours of the Tweed. They've been there all along but I think there's more of an awareness about them now."

Ms Robinson said the cafe was a place to "chillax", with the cafe overlooking lily pads on a reflective dam, where children can run around while their parents enjoy the tastes of the Tweed.

"It feels like you're stepping back in time a little bit," she said.

"It's an escape to the country, we're in the heart of South Tweed but we're on 200 acres of land and there are cows hanging around, so you feel like you're in the country but you're actually in Tweed Heads."

With a menu including great coffee, smashed avocado drizzled in truffle oil, egg and bacon butty's featuring Bangalow sweet pork bacon and an original Italian egg dish, there's plenty to be excited about at the Tweed's newest cafe, which had its soft opening yesterday.

"We were rushed off our feet, I was blown away by the local response, all these lovely people came in to support us," Ms Robinson said.

"I know many people often drive past and wonder what goes on in there and you can see them dying with curiosity, well now they can come in and find out."

The Verandah Cafe is located at 98 Fraser Drive, Tweed Heads South.