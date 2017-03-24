New Tweed Police station nearly finished

The new Tweed Byron LAC police station on Wharf St, Tweed Heads is getting close to opening.

TWEED'S new state-of-the- art police station is just months away from opening, well ahead of schedule.

Tweed Byron LAC Crime Prevention Officer Senior Constable Bradley Foster said police were expecting to move into the new Wharf St police facilities no later than July.

"It looks like we'll be in our new police station hopefully by end of June, possibly July,” Snr Const Foster said.

"(We're) a couple of months in front of schedule, weather permitting.

"The building site is at lock-up stage now, so the weather shouldn't cause us a problem and it's just a matter of an internal fit out.”

While the construction of the new police station has faced delays in the past, including the discovery of old asbestos rubble in the soil in late 2015, Snr Const Foster said he hoped to invite the public to view the new facilities as soon as possible.

"By then, the boss (Superintendent Wayne Starling) has expressed to me that we will be trying to have an open day at the new police station before we move officially in so we can let the community through the new building and have a look at the new state of the art facilities,” Snr Const Foster said.