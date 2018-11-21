New Tweed United coach starts building his 2019 squad

POSITIVE SEASON AHEAD: Tweed United coach Dean Milosevic is building the side ahead of next year's competition. He has revealed Jeremy Perkins (inset), Jake Riddel, Alex Thelwall, Michael Kolovos and Andrew Minear have re-signed with the club.

FOOTBALL: Tweed United have secured the nucleus of their 2019 Premier League squad, with new coach Dean Milosevic hopeful his five returning players will be the catalyst for an influx of recruits.

Unveiled as Tweed's replacement for Jason Buchanan last month, Milosevic has made his first major move with the re-signing of Jake Riddel, Jeremy Perkins, Alex Thelwall, Michael Kolovos and Andrew Minear.

But with the Marlins finishing second from bottom this year, Milosevic's work is far from over.

A former title-winning coach at Murwillumbah, the 57-year-old is tapping into his Warning roots to transform Tweed into a premiership threat, identifying Ryan McCloy, Simon Hurcombe and Ben Waldon as targets.

NEW FACE: Jeremy Perkins is joining Tweed United. Contributed

"If I can get those three boys signed on I think I will be on my way with a couple of other lads I'm looking at as well,” the former Adelaide City and Brisbane City NSL star said.

"They're three good possibilities that will be there next year and they've all got a great attitude.

"They feel that they can still play at that level and I think they can too, so I'm going all out to get them there.

"This is the time to do it, otherwise players start going to different clubs.”

Milosevic said rather than risking players switching clubs in the pre-season, he'd prefer to get their deals sorted now so the club can work building a good-quality side.

"(The five re-signings) are a good block for Tweed at the moment so hopefully we get them on the books and get going for pre-season, which we're going to start in the first week of December,” he said.

"They're a good handful of boys and I think we're going to do well with them.

"It'll be good to get them back in the squad and hopefully get that mentality of winning with the new boys we bring in.

"We're going to do a little bit of beach work first and then we'll be down at the grounds after that.

"There's a few other lads in the mix that I'm hoping to get down there.

"Hopefully 2019 is a bigger and better year for us.”

Murwillumbah will play in Coast League One next season after withdrawing from the Premier League.