New Tweed Valley Hospital will be a 'great asset'

The Tweed's top doctors believe the new hospital at Cudgen will be a "great asset to the community”.

The Tweed's top doctors believe the new hospital at Cudgen will be a "great asset to the community”. SCOTT POWICK

THE Tweed's top doctors believe the new hospital at Cudgen will be a "great asset to the community”.

Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council co-chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones told the Tweed Daily News it was "great that a decision has finally been made”.

"The hospital is badly needed and we want to get on with building it,” he said.

"It's going to be a great facility, we're talking about quite a beautiful hospital with natural light, a natural breeze and nice views.

"It's going to be a great place for people to recover when they're sick or to come and deliver their babies.

Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council co-chairman Dr Mike Lindley-Jones.

Dr Lindley-Jones said the hospital would be at "the forefront of modern medicine”.

"It's going to have all the modern technologies like robotic surgery, it's going to be a place where we can educate people who want to go into nursing, medicine, allied health, and it's going to be a good employer for the region,” he said.

"The current hospital is a good district hospital, but this is going to be the next level up and it's going to be a place that the Tweed can be proud of.”

He said while no decision had been made on how the hospital will look, he was confident it would fit into the landscape.

"Some of the modern buildings now look absolutely wonderful,” he said.

Dr Lindley-Jones said he hoped the community could come together now a site had been finalised.

"Now that the decision has been made, whether you were for or against it in the past, I hope the community can come together in support of this service that we all need,” he said.

"I think everybody understands there are good and bad things about having a hospital on your doorstep.”

Dr Ian McPhee, the former head of the Medical Staff Council who spearheaded the original campaign to build a new hospital in the Tweed, said the "community has had its say”.

"The site is chosen. It's time to now acknowledge that the needs of the patient come first,” Dr McPhee said.