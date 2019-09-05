New Wagner defamation trial after jury discharged

Toowoomba's Joe, Neill, Denis and John Wagner leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane.

Toowoomba's Joe, Neill, Denis and John Wagner leave the Supreme Court in Brisbane. DARREN ENGLAND

THE defamation trial involving a Toowoomba business has restarted after the original jury was discharged late on Wednesday.

A new four-person jury was sworn in this morning to hear the Wagner brothers take on Channel Nine over its coverage of the 2011 Grantham floods.

Denis, John, Joe and Neill Wagner say a 60 Minutes feature The Missing Hour defamed them when it said "an unprecedented inland tsunami" occurred and that this resulted from their business "failing" to prevent a quarry wall from collapsing during the floods that killed 12 people.

The men are seeking damages from Nine, TCN Channel Nine, Queensland Television, WIN Television Queensland and Nine MSN, where the material was broadcast.

Freelance journalist Nick Cater is also named in the action before the Brisbane Supreme Court.

The 60 Minutes segment will be played to the jury today.

The case continues before Justice Peter Applegarth. - NewsRegional