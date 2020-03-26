Mayor: Virus counter measures won't be a robot

All are welcome to come along to the official opening of the Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre redevelopment on Friday 6 March from 1-3pm.

STEP away from the counter and into a text box.

Residents will no longer be able to speak face-to-face with Tweed council staff on Friday.

However Tweed Shire Council will continue delivering all its services.

A new web-chat option will make it possible for people to speak with a council customer service officer online from next week.

Web-chatting is a form of instant messaging, one person types into a box on the computer and a council officer responds in the same box.

Generally the conversation goes back and forth until the issue is resolved.

As the latest addition to coronavirus protection, the council's customer service counters at Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads will be temporarily closed from close of business today.

Mayor Katie Milne said the additional customer service support was available online during business hours at tweed.nsw.gov.au

"I can assure you it will not be a robot," she said.

"This temporary arrangement is not anticipated to have a huge impact or disadvantage many customers. We will guide you through it and accommodate those who need it."

Cr Milne said there were no reported cases of coronavirus within the council.

" However as a business, we have to adapt and take proactive and measured steps to protect the safety of our staff and customers," she said.

"I am confident that our caring community will understand and support this decision to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We are still here in all other ways to provide the same levels of service to you."

Cr Milne explained where meetings are required with specialist staff, suitable arrangements will be made.

"Where customers find themselves in a situation where a cash payment is their only option, please call us and we will work with you to find suitable alternatives," she said.

"Our staff are regularly dealing with cash handling, paperwork, shared resources like screens and EFTPOS terminals and face-to-face inquiries within touching distance.

"Unfortunately, in recent weeks it has been difficult to consistently achieve social distancing with customer interactions.

All current development application, building certification and sub-division assessment processes will continue through the e-lodgement portal, desktop development assessment panel service and other services, to support viable development and construction.

