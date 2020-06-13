Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Within 24 hours of launching a female-only online jobs platform more than 1000 women have signed up, its founder says.
Within 24 hours of launching a female-only online jobs platform more than 1000 women have signed up, its founder says.
Careers

Women-only online jobs network kicks off

by Kylie Lang
13th Jun 2020 10:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEMALE workers, hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, are rallying to revive the economy on their terms.

In echoes of the '80s pop hit Sisters are Doin' it for Themselves, women are standing on their own two feet as they jump back into the workforce with greater flexibility.

Within 24 hours of launching a female-only online jobs platform - believed to be the first of its kind in Australia - more than 1000 women had signed up, according to founder Fleur Madden.

Freelancing Gems is a central booking point for consultants, sole traders and side hustlers across all industries.

Freelancers Kate Cook, 30, of Herston, and Clare Ross, 34, of Ashgrove, working with Fleur Madden, who has started a digital jobs platform dedicated to female freelancers. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Freelancers Kate Cook, 30, of Herston, and Clare Ross, 34, of Ashgrove, working with Fleur Madden, who has started a digital jobs platform dedicated to female freelancers. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Ms Madden, 39, of Bulimba, said women were notoriously bad at putting a dollar value on their professional worth.

"Female consultants typically charge around one-third less," she said.

Kate Cook started a marketing business before COVID-19 hit but struggled with "feeling entirely alone".

Ms Cook said joining Freelancing Gems allowed her to connect her with "like-minded women who get it" and would expand her opportunities once the platform went live in August.

Annual membership is from $180 for freelancers.

Originally published as New women-only online jobs network

freelancing gems jobs women

Just In

    Cop flashes white power symbol

    Cop flashes white power symbol
    • 13th Jun 2020 10:46 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three decades of protecting Tweed on the fire frontline

        premium_icon Three decades of protecting Tweed on the fire frontline

        News For three decades, Kenneth “Mark” Eglington has been on the frontline of the country’s fire disasters.

        • 13th Jun 2020 9:28 AM
        Distillery named sunshine state’s most popular

        premium_icon Distillery named sunshine state’s most popular

        Food & Entertainment A locally made gin has been named one of the best

        • 13th Jun 2020 9:12 AM
        Region's marine area top cop rewarded with highest honour

        premium_icon Region's marine area top cop rewarded with highest honour

        News The region's Marine Area Commander, including Tweed, was recognised

        NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        premium_icon NBN to miss June deadline - CHECK YOUR SUBURB HERE!

        Technology Some homes and business could be waiting until 2022 for NBN