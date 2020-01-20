Menu
MAGNT Ned Kelly lookalike category winners Cooper Ferme, 12 (best Ned Junior) and Josh Danvers (best helmet). Picture: GLENN CAMPBELL
Offbeat

Legends set new world record for most Ned Kelly lookalikes

by Alicia Perera
20th Jan 2020 10:40 AM
Darwin is the holder of a new world record after several hundred people donned their best bushranger garb to help the city's art gallery take out the title of most Ned Kelly lookalikes in the one place.

The Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory was a sea of bushranger helmets and bushy beards on Saturday morning when 223 lookalikes flocked to the institution and smashed the previous record of 100 people.

The record was adjudicated by the Australian Book of Records.

There were also three category winners with Josh Danvers getting the gong for best helmet. Curtis Darbishire took out best beard and Cooper Ferme for best Ned junior.

The lookalike world record attempt was hosted by MAGNT to celebrate Sidney Nolan's Ned Kelly series, which is on display at the gallery until February 23.

MAGNT director Marcus Schutenko said the event was aimed at engaging and educating the wider public about the museum and gallery's works.

Cooper, 13, said he was interested in the story of Ned Kelly and had been inspired to take part in the record attempt after seeing the Nolan exhibition.

"He stole from the rich and gave to the poor, so he's a person who doesn't really want to be rich, he just wants to help out the community," he said.

"My dad is a fan of Ned Kelly as well so he tells us a lot about it."

