A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay industrial estate.
Property

New York-inspired warehouse conversion a first for Byron

by Janelle Estreich
18th Aug 2020 7:39 AM

A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay has sold for $1.8 million following hot interest among metro buyers.

A Sydney buyer looking for a regular coastal getaway snapped up the unique industrial residence, the first of its kind in the seaside hotspot.

"We haven't seen anything like this in Byron before," said Braden Walters, principal of Belle Property - Byron Bay/Lennox Head.

The former warehouse manager residence has been transformed.
Polished concrete, timber and steel give the space a raw edge.
The former warehouse manager residence was transformed by the vendor, a builder who used his skills to give the space a dose on New York cool.

Polished concrete floors, exposed hardwood timber beams and high vaulted ceilings hit all the right notes for metro buyers.

"There was a lot of interest from buyers in Paddington and Surrey Hills where they're used to these kinds of warehouse conversions," Mr Walters said.

"It's the perfect lock and leave holiday home."

 

A private sunny courtyard.
The converted warehouse has plenty of outdoor space too.
Listed for $1.75 million - $1.85 million, the bright, spacious 251 sqm layout has four defined spaces including an open kitchen, entertainment deck, garden and a loft area.

Alongside the residential component is an adjoining 182 sqm commercial space with kitchen, bathroom and a private courtyard.

 

A New York-inspired warehouse conversion in Byron Bay industrial estate.
A double lockup garage and extra parking space formed part of the deal which was done last week, the contract signed within 10 days of hitting the market.

With the Habitat retail precinct nearby as well as Stone & Wood Brewery, the light industrial hub, northwest of the town centre, is fast becoming a popular place to be, Mr Walters added.

 

