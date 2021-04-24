Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak.
New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a COVID-19 outbreak.
Health

New Zealand pauses travel bubble after virus outbreak

24th Apr 2021 6:34 AM

New Zealand on Friday paused its newly opened travel bubble with Australia, the government in Wellington said, after a Covid-19 outbreak in its larger neighbor.

"As set out in our Trans-Tasman bubble protocols, travel between New Zealand and Western Australia has been paused, pending further advice from the state government," a statement on the New Zealand government website said. 

more to come

Originally published as New Zealand pauses travel bubble after Australian Covid outbreak

coronavirus health new zealand travel travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Army to sparkly: How this ‘diva’ is supporting veterans

        Premium Content Army to sparkly: How this ‘diva’ is supporting veterans

        Business This Pottsville earring maker is empowering women with her creative flare while also supporting other veterans with a unique collection.

        New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        Premium Content New date set for popular North Coast triathlon

        News The triathlon had been postponed in March due to the northern New South Wales...

        Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        Premium Content Air Force will be seen over our skies this Anzac Day

        News Full list of places and times so you can see the F/A-18F Super Hornet in our...

        Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Premium Content Inside of brothel looks ‘like a bad 70s porno’

        Opinion Our readers thoughts on running a brothel