Cudgen Hornets captain Kirra Stedman.
Cudgen Hornets captain Kirra Stedman. Michael Doyle
Rugby League

Newcomers finding form in LLT Premiership

Michael Doyle
by
27th Apr 2019 3:00 PM

LEAGUE-TAG: The competition newcomers, Cudgen, have shaken off a rocky start to win two-straight after three rounds.

The Hornets are coming off an impressive win over Murwillumbah last time out, and face Byron Bay tomorrow.

Byron Bay also sit on two wins, and are ahead of the Hornets on the ladder by points differential.

A strong showing for Cudgen in this weekend's match should set them up for the rest of the year.

Byron Bay were grand finalists in 2018, and a competitive performance will boost the Hornets prospects of playing finals football later in the season.

This weekends fixture starts a tough run of fixtures for the Hornets.

They will face the competition front runners, Ballina and Mullumbimby, within the next three rounds, as well as a clash with Evans Head.

An upset victory tomorrow morning could be the catalyst for a strong few weeks for the club.

The Red Devils will be a tough prospect however, coming off a loss last time out to Tweed Coast.

The Byron Bay outfit will be aiming to make it three wins to start the season, and continue their push up the competition ladder.

The LLT clash will be the first match of the day at 10.45am tomorrow, at the Cudgen Leagues Club.

Michael Doyle

cudgen hornets llt premiership llt premiership 2019
Tweed Daily News

