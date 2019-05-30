Next step to remove extraction from LEP granted

STOP IT: Tweed Water Alliance members protesting against water extraction in the Tweed shire outside of the council building in 2018.

A GATEWAY Determination approval from the state government has given Tweed Council the green light to go forward with plans of removing water extraction from their Local Environment Plan (LEP).

Council was told last week their second application to begin the process for removing water extraction from their LEP had succeeded, after initially being knocked back.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said this was a significant step forward for the council, with a new planning proposal to be developed in the coming months.

"We can now go ahead with our planning proposal to remove water extraction from the LEP,” Cr Milne said.

"Next step now is we proceed with the exhibition - we will develop the planning proposal we will put it out for public exhibition for comments.”

Council voted to remove the right to extract water for commercial water bottling purposes from the LEP at a meeting in November last year, following an outcry of anger over the approval of a property at Uki being able to extract 24 megalitres a year.

Cr Milne said one of the biggest challenges the council faced was arguing to the state government the onus to prove water extraction would not harm the Tweed environment was on them, rather than on council to prove it is detrimental.

Council staff will now prepare a new proposal for the LEP, to then be put forward to the public through an exhibition.