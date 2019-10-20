Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fans are calling Tom Brady a “legend” off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home.
Fans are calling Tom Brady a “legend” off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home.
eXtra

NFL star Tom Brady’s shady massage parlour visit

by Sara Dorn
20th Oct 2019 6:13 AM

Tom Brady can throw shade, too.

Fans are calling the QB a "legend" off the field for a Hollywood cameo that will hit particularly close to home for his boss, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Brady appears in the new Paul Rudd Netflix series, "Living with Yourself," where he visits a strip-mall massage parlor called "Top Happy Spa."

 

Stream Live & On-Demand coverage of the 2019/20 NFL Season with ESPN on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

 

The plot-line is suspiciously similar to Kraft's real-life legal troubles. The 78-year-old was charged in February with paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor.

He pleaded not guilty.

In the cameo, which is making the rounds on Twitter, Brady walks out of the massage joint with a look of satisfaction on his face and breathes a sigh of relief.

 

 

Rudd is sitting in his car in the parking lot, hesitant to enter, when Brady emerges after his happy ending.

"First time?" he asks Rudd.

"Uh-huh. You?" Rudd replies.

"Sixth," the smirking ball-shrinker says as he gets inside a waiting SUV.

While the cameo appears to parody Kraft, the show's creator, David Greenberg, said it was in the works before he was busted.

"That looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo," Greenberg told Refinery29 of the rub-and-tug spot where Kraft was busted.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission.

american football new england patriots nfl tom brady
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'I'll never forgive the politicians': Horror scene haunts GP

    premium_icon 'I'll never forgive the politicians': Horror scene haunts GP

    Offbeat Dr Ray Jones is haunted by what he saw the morning he stumbled onto the scene of one of Australia's worst road disasters - that killed 21 people.

    'I owe him my life': Unimaginable reason Yvonne survived

    premium_icon 'I owe him my life': Unimaginable reason Yvonne survived

    Offbeat How she survived one of Australia's worst road disasters

    Brothers waged 'horrendous and ongoing' assault in brawl

    premium_icon Brothers waged 'horrendous and ongoing' assault in brawl

    Crime It began as a dispute between friends but spiralled out of control

    Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

    premium_icon Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

    News New president elected for the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce