WATER SAVVY: Rob Evetts showing off the watering system that was built from a rubbish bin and a second-hand pump. Picture: Mel Belanic.
Nifty set up has street seeing green

Jodie Callcott
13th Jan 2020 4:00 AM
A CASUARINA man who built a nifty system to keep his grass green and garden alive has inspired others in his street to do the same.

Rob Evetts had just finished landscaping and rejuvenating his lawn when level 2 water restrictions were imposed on the Tweed.

Not willing to watch his pride and joy die, Mr Evetts built a watering system that uses grey water from the laundry, shower and kitchen.

He bought two 60 litres rubbish bins and ran a pipe from the bins to a second-hand pump he found in his caravan which pressurises the water through a hose and nozzle.

Mr Evetts then published pictures of his creation on social media to let his neighbours know he was still complying with water restrictions.

“Some other people in our street have done a similar set up,” Mr Evetts said.

“I have got plans to add more bins to the system at some point.

“It is remarkable how much water we go through.

“Our three children have become very conscious of how much water we’re using and we’re teaching them to be water wise as well.”

Tweed councillor and neighbour James Owen said Mr Evetts’s creation was a great example of someone showing initiative during water restrictions.

“We have a group chat in the street and there have been some conversations about water restrictions and Rob put something up showing off his incredibly innovative grey water system,” Cr Owen said.

“I think it’s great someone has shown the initiative and generated some discussion and others have looked at trying to do something similar.

“There’s also camaraderie around the restrictions and it brings the community together in challenging times.

“And I encourage everyone to do whatever they can to save water, but the reality is, unless we get significant rainfall, we will run out water by September.”

Councillor James Owen and Rob Evetts. Picture: Mel Belanic.
Tweed Shire Council manager water and wastewater Anthony Burham said the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecast for rain was “poor”.

“The bureau forecast a 35 to 40 per cent chance of receiving median rainfall or above from February to March – and only a 50 per cent chance of getting just 70 per cent of that amount,” Mr Burnham said.

“The temperature forecasts an 80 per cent chance of higher than median temperatures.”

