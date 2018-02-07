Night roadworks planned for Kingscliff

Roadworks are planned for Kingscliff later this month.

DRIVERS are encouraged to seek alternative routes when Tweed Shire Council begins night works along Marine Pde, between Turnock and Seaview Sts, Kingscliff, later this month.

The road will be closed to all traffic during the work, which will take seven nights over two weeks starting on Sunday, February 18.

The road closure will be from 6pm-6am nightly from Sunday to Tuesday, February18-20 and possibly Wednesday, February 21 and again from Tuesday to Thursday, February 27 - March 1.

All vehicles will need to be removed from the work site, which includes the off-street carpark, by 7.30pm on Sunday, February 18 otherwise council will remove any remaining vehicles.

Traffic control will be on site from 6pm each night to stop vehicles entering the section and to close the carpark as vehicles leave.

Pedestrian access will still be available.

The heavy machinery will not fire up until 8.30pm, allowing most restaurants to maintain near normal trading hours.

Electronic signs will be erected at Turnock St and the entrance to the carpark a week ahead of works starting.

Nearby residents and holiday lets will be affected by noise, and possibly dust, during the works.

The resurfacing will complement the village's $22 million foreshore revitalisation, which is nearing completion and includes a new seawall, central park and holiday park.

The resurfacing will be completed ahead of the major events of the Kingscliff Triathlon and Commonwealth Games.