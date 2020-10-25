Menu
Night vision goggles used in search for swimmer

Liana Boss
25th Oct 2020 10:07 AM
THERE was a positive outcome after emergency services were called to locate a swimmer suspected missing from a Byron Shire beach early this morning.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance, at the request of police, to the scene in response to reports a 24-year-old man had not exited the water about 1am.

He had been swimming with a group in the vicinity of Belongil Beach.

The man's personal belongings and clothing were still on the beach when he was reported missing.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew searched the waters offshore from Belongil, using night vision goggles and assisted by a Surf Life Saving Far North Coast team.

After they had been searching for an hour and a half, police found the man, who was safe and well at a private home in Byron Bay.

