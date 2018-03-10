'Nike bikie' earns praise from 'a lot of good people'

Jon Pierre Kairouz's good parole performance has earned him a thumbs-up from the supreme court.

Jon Pierre Kairouz's good parole performance has earned him a thumbs-up from the supreme court. Facebook/Jon Pierre Kairouz

ONCE described as an aspiring "Nike bikie”, a former Warwick man known for his glamorous lifestyle has been released on parole.

Hairdresser Jon Pierre Kairouz was sentenced on Friday for cocaine and diazepam possession.

He faced the drug charges after police stopped him at a random breath test in Surfers Paradise.

Justin Martin Burns told Brisbane Supreme Court Kairouz became "animated” and his female companion was not wearing a seatbelt.

Kairouz, 35, was previously caught up in one of the high-profile police Taskforce Maxima raids.

Video of the police dawn raid on his Surfers Paradise unit showed cops seizing what they alleged was drugs and cash, some hidden in many pairs of new Nike shoes.

Kairouz pleaded guilty in 2016 to possessing cocaine, testosterone and diazepam, also known as valium.

He also pleaded guilty to having a pair of locking handcuffs, allegedly bought from a sex shop.

For those charges, he was given 18 months' probation.

"You performed very well on probation,” Justice Burns said on Friday.

Kairouz featured in local media for the fun-loving lifestyle he showed off on social media with photos of motorcycles, diamonds, jet skis and fast cars.

Positive references from his supporters were supplied to the supreme court for Friday's sentence.

"A lot of good people have said good things about you,” Justice Martin Burns told the former Warwick man.

"I hope they're right.”

Justice Burns said Kairouz ran a "successful business” on the Gold Coast, where he moved as a young adult after living in Warwick.

But the judge said recreational drug use became a problem for Kairouz.

"Before you knew it you had a substantial addiction.”

The court also heard Kairouz had since worked to hard to stay off drugs and get rehab.

But the judge warned Kairouz against complacency, saying any slip back into drug use would lead straight to jail.

He was sentenced to 18 months' jail, but released on parole immediately with his parole conditions lasting 18 months. -NewsRegional