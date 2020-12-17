Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Damage to infrastructure has cut off Nimbin's water supply.
Damage to infrastructure has cut off Nimbin's water supply.
News

Nimbin’s main water supply cut during freak storm

17th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A severe storm at Nimbin overnight has led to a major water main break at the Nimbin reservoir, cutting off the Nimbin town water supply.

Nimbin residents on the town water supply are urged to only use water for essential purposes while Lismore City Council works to repair the break. The storm damage has washed away part of the refilling line between the DE Williams dam and the High Street reservoir.

Storm damage in the Nimbin area is significant with major damage to a culvert on Blue Knob Road cutting the road north out of Nimbin.

Council crews are now working to repair the water main break at the reservoir and are undertaking urgent repairs on the worst-affected roads such as Blue Knob Road.

“We are keen for residents to report any other major road or storm damage such as trees over the road or places where access has been cut so we can schedule the most urgent works,” Scott said.

Nimbin residents on town water should minimise water consumption and conserve water wherever possible.

Council is working to temporarily fix the water main break this morning so there is access to water and more permanent repairs will be undertaken in the coming days. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council begins clean up work, water restrictions in place

        Premium Content Council begins clean up work, water restrictions in place

        News TWEED Shire Council is working to make roadways safe after floodwaters recede.

        ‘Make the safe decision’: clear warning from SES

        ‘Make the safe decision’: clear warning from SES

        News THE organisation has urged people in the Lismore area to stay safe around...

        Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        Premium Content Justice put on hold as floodwater impacts CBD

        News TWO towns’ court listings have been affected by the severe weather.

        Rain set to ease, but be wary of more thunderstorms

        Premium Content Rain set to ease, but be wary of more thunderstorms

        News BOM also warned of possible strong winds inland in Northern NSW in the next couple...