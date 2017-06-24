Nine goal haul helps Tigers bounce back

Gun Tweed Coast Tigers' recruit Glen Phelps kicked a season best nine goals last week, but will be missed against Lismore.

A NINE-goal bag from gun forward Glen Phelps helped the Tweed Coast Tigers bounce back to the AFL Northern Rivers winner's list last week on home turf, but they hit the road again today to face Lismore.

After three consecutive losses, the Tigers hosted the Sawtell-Toormina Saints, who showed no ill-effects from the long road trip north by racing to an early lead.

The home side took control in the second quarter at Pottsville Memorial Oval with the midfield beginning to dominate and the forward pairing of Phelps and Jarrah Balderstone taking their opportunities in front of goals.

The Tigers kicked away in the final term with Nathan Millard controlling the middle and Phelps stretching his tally to a season best of nine majors.

Luke Chester capped the Tigers' 77 point win with a freak goal from the boundary line and celebrated accordingly in front of the home ground supporters.

The Tigers won 18-9 117 to 6-4 40, in a strong return for player-coach Jonathon Bevan from a six-week break.

"It was a really good win last week and hopefully something we can build on in the second half of the season,” Bevan said.

"What was most pleasing was our ability to win the contested ball and then deliver by foot which helped Glen Phelps to his really impressive return of nine goals.

"Unfortunately Glen is unavailable this week against Lismore so it's a chance for someone else to step up and fill the void.

"From all reports it was a pretty brutal encounter last time we played Lismore which doesn't surprise me given the history between our two clubs and I expect more of the same this weekend.”

Meanwhile, tickets are selling fast for the Tweed Coast club's inaugural Tigers' Ball to be held at the Pottsville Community Hall on Saturday July 8.

Tickets are $50 which includes a gourmet spit roast dinner and entertainment from acclaimed cover band UnderCover.

Ticket numbers are limited and are on sale until July 4. To secure your seat, visit the club Facebook page for ticket purchase information.