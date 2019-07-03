Nine players to watch in the LLT

Mustangs player Tawana Togo with the ball during her side's LLT match against the Raiders.

Mustangs player Tawana Togo with the ball during her side's LLT match against the Raiders. Debbie Vickery

Zamara Kelly - Cudgen Hornets

THE five-eighth for the Hornets is the conductor of the attack. She has great vision and directs the play well.

Kelly is structured, leads from the front and positions the ball in a way which allows the attack to excel.

Brooke Saddler - Tweed Coast Raiders

THE Raiders fullback is cool under the high ball and provides plenty of metres returning the ball from the goal line.

The Raiders often start a set in good field position because of Saddler's ability to move the ball upfield.

Twana Togo - Murwillumbah Mustangs

TOGO is a rising star at the Mustangs who gets better with every game. The halfback is learning about the position with every match, and is beginning to shape the Murwillumbah attack even more.

She has excellent footwork and speed. Her greatest attribute this year has been her defence, topping the team's tag count most weeks.

Cudgen Hornets captain Kirra Stedman. Michael Doyle

Kirra Steadman - Cudgen Hornets

THE club's inaugural captain has led from the front in 2019.

The lock forward explodes off the mark in both attack and defence.

She works well with Kelly, is a calm player, measured, and gets in the right spots.

Winnie Edson - Tweed Coast Raiders

THE Raiders hooker is a pocket-rocket from dummy half. She will make a tired defence pay for not being in the right position.

Her passing is crisp and provides a solid platform to build her side's attack.

Ebony Crompton - Murwillumbah Mustangs

MURWILLUMBAH have made a positional change in recent weeks, with Crompton now taking over at the back.

Raw speed is the feature of Crompton's game, as she has the ability to make defenders miss one-on-one.

As she becomes more comfortable at the back, expect her to have big impacts on the game.

Tara Smith - Cudgen Hornets

YOUNG, enthusiastic and fast, Tara Smith is a centre on the move.

She is arguably the quickest player in the Hornets side, blessed with raw speed.

She is another youngster who is growing with every game she plays.

Her ability to work with her halves and convert opportunities into points has been a real positive this season.

Emma Waters - Tweed Coast Raiders

WATERS is a defensive rock on the fringes of the Raiders' line.

Very few players in the LLT Premiership are able to beat the Tweed Coast centre one-on-one.

Waters is one of the Raiders' most dynamic and versatile players, providing plenty of options in attack.

Ruby Liversy - Murwillumbah Mustangs

THE Mustangs former fullback is now causing havoc in the front line.

She runs very good angles in attack and has the natural ability to find holes in the defence.

Liversy will be an asset during the back half of the season for the Mustangs.